US activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize

US voting rights activist and Democratic Party politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for her work to promote nonviolent change.

Abrams, whose work has been credited for boosting the voter turnout in Georgia during Biden’s presidential electoral campaign, has been widely recognised for the uptick of voting in the Southern state during the US election.

The former Georgia House minority leader is also being credited for aiding in the results of the Georgia runoff election which saw the Democrats gain control of the Senate.

Since news of the nomination for Abrams broke, tributes for the activist have been pouring in online.

Georgian Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock praised Abrams vision in a Twitter post.

The tweet read: “With a bold vision to reform our democracy, Stacey Abrams never ever let go or lost sight of her mission to ensure Georgians have access to the ballot box.

“She believed when others could not see what was possible. She is absolutely deserving of this prestigious award.”

Sporting icon Billie Jean King shared some comments of support towards Abrams.

The former-tennis player wrote: “Stacey Abrams has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote nonviolent change via the ballot box.

“Her historical efforts changed the trajectory of the U.S. The perfect start to #BlackHistoryMonth“.

Speaking to Reuters, Norwegian Socialist Party member Lars Haltbrekken likened Stacey Abrams’ methods to Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. He said: “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights”.

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken continued.

Other candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize include Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.