Unity Talks: The power of Black and Asian solidarity

For this instalment of Unity Talks, I wanted to explore Black and Asian solidarity. As people of colour in the diaspora, we share aspects of culture and have a history of uniting for a common cause. This can be seen in the British Black Panthers which was made up of Black and South Asian leaders and members and it can also be seen in movements like Southall Black Sisters. Political Blackness was used to define people of colour in the 60s and 70s and in particular brought Black and South Asian people together.

The issues that have existed between our communities were also apparent then and so the decision to unite under one banner sent a powerful message. Over time though, this has been lost to identity politics, labels and tribalism which have been a necessary part of our journey. As people of colour and as LGBTQ+ people in particular, I think we understand how being able to connect with someone that shares our identity gives way to a sense of feeling understood and accepted that we have long been craving.

An outcome of this trend has been the many groups and spaces where we can meet people like ourselves and converse, but this has also led to siloes of thinking and fragmented ideas and missions. We are having radical, bonding and often life-changing ideas in our respective communities or tribes. But these are not being cross-pollinated for the benefit of all. As intersectional people, we are fortunate to be able to meet a variety of schools of thought. For example, I can have conversations about being Indian, a person of colour, a woman, being gender fluid, working class, a Dalit caste and many other of my intersections. And I benefit from them all and can share ideas and thoughts across different groups. By pooling together what I learn and grow from I can shape new ideas. Imagine what we can do if we did this collectively.

The majority of the world is marginalised. Most of us share an understanding of this, whether it’s your sexuality, gender, race or class. We are more powerful when we unite and with the divisive nature of politics and hence polarisation of belief systems right now, it feels like a reminder is needed of how we can work together.

Looking at the US elections and seeing a country divided in two virtually equal parts makes me think of how important it is, especially now, to reach out and build connections and unite. I believe every human has a point of connection with every other human, we’ve just become blind to this. It’s time to open our eyes and our hearts.