Unarmed Black gay man sues police for $26m after being shot eight times

An unarmed, gay, Black man who was shot by the police eight times has filed a $26 million lawsuit against the officers responsible.

Isiah Brown was shot in April 2021 after police officers allegedly mistook his phone for a gun.

The 32-year-old survived the shooting, which took place in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

His lawsuit was reportedly filed on 19 October and, according to The Hill, explains that Brown “will never fully recover from the scars and impairment to his body and mind.”

The Roanoke Times reports that he accuses Deputy David Turbyfill and the sheriff above him, Roger Harris, of “gross negligence, battery and using excessive force.”

It also details that the shooting made Brown “suffer extensive, extreme, ongoing physical and mental pain, anguish, suffering, disfigurement, humiliation, and economic losses.”

On the day of the incident, Brown was driven home by Turbyfill when his car broke down.

Brown called the authorities because of an altercation with his brother and can be heard threatening to kill his sibling in the 911 call’s recording, though he also tells the dispatcher that he is not in possession of a gun or any other weapon.

When Turbyfill arrived at the scene, Brown was told by the operator on the phone to have his hands up as the officer approached.