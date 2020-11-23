UK trans teen in legal action dispute over NHS gender clinic delay

A 14-year-old transgender teen is taking legal actions against NHS England following delays to gender reassignment treatment.

A teen known as “Reece” was referred to Britain’s only youth gender identity clinic in 2019. Now, the 14 year-old has been told there is another year-long wait to receive treatment.

Represented by the Good Law Project, a legal charity, the organisation claimed the NHS were breaching its waiting time rules that guarantees patients access to care within 18 weeks. They added that this delay is causing the teen “distress and uncertainty”.

Following the complaint, an independent review has been confirmed to go ahead and further explore “the issue of youth gender care referrals”.

An NHS England spokesperson has confirmed the review will also look into “how and when children and young people were referred to specialist services”.