UK government to ban gay ‘conversion therapy’ after fierce backlash – but not trans

Boris Johnson’s government is set to ban gay ‘conversion therapy’ after all, though his plans reportedly do not cover practices aimed at trans people.

On 31 March, a leaked document seen by ITV News confirmed that the UK government was no longer planning to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’ despite promising to do so since 2018.

However, mere hours after the news broke, the government made a U-turn on its decision in the wake of public outcry because of it – including from fellow Conservative politicians.

“The Prime Minister has changed his mind off the back of the reaction to our report and he WILL now ban conversion therapy after all,” said Paul Brand of ITV News, the journalist who broke the story.

“Senior Govt source absolutely assures me it’ll be in Queen’s Speech.

“But only gay conversion therapy, not trans.”

Although details remain somewhat scarce at this time, it has been reported that pressure from government officials is what made the tide turn on Boris Johnson’s decision.

Brand added: “I’m told that the Prime Minister was shifted by the strength of reaction from Conservative MPs and ministers when they saw the story break.

“But he has removed trans conversion therapy from the equation and is insisting any bill must not have ‘unintended consequences’.”

Conversion therapy’ is typically defined as any attempt at changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity, often involving techniques such as electroshock therapy or prayer.

It has been widely condemned by health experts all over the world, with some comparing it to torture.

Among these are the National Health Service, World Health Organisation, World Psychiatric Association and the United Nations.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.