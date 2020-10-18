UK census will include questions about gender identity and sexual orientation for the first time

The Office for National Statistics will be asking questions concerning gender identity and sexual orientation in its upcoming census.

Answers from these questions will be used to “help build a clearer picture for policy-makers and service providers.”

Iain Bell, the ONS deputy national statistician discussed the addition of LGBTQ+ statistics with the Observer, stating: ” Without robust data on the size of the LGBT population at a national and local level, decision-makers are operating in a vacuum, unaware of the extent and nature of disadvantage which LGBT people may be experiencing in terms of educational outcomes, employment, and housing.”

This will be voluntary and available for anyone aged 16 and over.

Sexual orientation estimates at a national and regional level have been gathered in the past but these new adjustments will expand the data collection to a local authority in England and Wales.

Scotland is following suit and will be including questions about gender identity and sexual orientation in their separate census.