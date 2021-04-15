UK Black Pride will take place over three days for an extended 2021 event

UK Black Pride – Europe’s largest Pride celebration for LGBTQ+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent – will return in a big way for 2021.

Following their 15th birthday celebrations last year, UK Black Pride will be extended across three days this summer over the weekend 2-4 July.

The organisation have also announced the theme as Love and Rage, to acknowledge the difficult 12 months for so many people within ethnic minority communities.

“What we’ve seen firsthand over the past year is our communities’ persistent commitment to each other,” a press release for UK Black Pride 2021 read.

“Our 2021 theme recognises the ways we continue to show what it means to love, to love hard and to love against the odds, and claps back against the many ways we are told who we are allowed to be, and how to grieve, love and rage.

“In the face of systemic erasure and institutional racism, we will not be quiet. We will be heard, and we will be loud.”

UK Black Pride will once again be a digital event for 2021 and will include an exciting programme that will cater to a broad range of communities the organisation represents.

“Despite the scheduled end of lockdown measures in the UK on 21 June, there are too many unknowns: Will the vaccination rollout happen according to plan? Will the different stages of

lockdown easing result in a spike in COVID-19 infections?” said Alexia Lenoir, Head of Operations at UK Black Pride.

“Our communities are some of those most adversely impacted by Covid-19 and so we are keeping our eye on the ongoing situation and working to deliver an event that offers our communities an opportunity to connect and celebrate in ways we can ensure will be safe.”