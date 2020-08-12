Mark your calendars because UK Black Pride have announced the line-up for their special virtual celebration.

Taking place this Sunday (16 August), the Pride party will feature a selection of powerful performers, guest speakers, hosts and organisations.

In coming together for UK Black Pride’s 15-year incredibly milestone, the online event strives to further its combat in tackling loneliness and isolation among LGBTQ+ people of colour.

The Main Stage will be hosted by actor, playwright and director Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE and Drag Race UK contestant Vinegar Strokes with speeches from Pose actress Dominique Jackson and model and activist Munroe Bergdorf.

Performers for the special digital event include drag artist Valqaeda, singer Jason Kwan, drag king Beau Jangles, Afrobeats star Nyja, and Aaron Carty’s Beyoncé Experience.

The ‘main stage’ will be headlined by one our favourite artists, VINCINT. The Philadelphia-born singer and songwriter rose to prominence as a finalist on the first season of US singing competition The Four.

“I’m so excited to be headlining UK Black Pride this year,” says VINCINT. “It’s such an honour for me to be able to bring some love and joy from across the pond. I can’t wait to sing for you all and to be part of such a beautiful display of Black beauty and excellence that is UK Black Pride.”

Founded in 2005, UK Black Pride has stood as a community-led organisation for African, Asian, Arab and Caribbean heritage LGBTQ+ people, their families and supporters.

Co-founder and executive director, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, is passionate about the upcoming event, saying: “Our anniversary celebration comes at a difficult time for many in our communities, and we want to reiterate to our communities that we are committed to being the pride-home for LGBTQ people of colour across the UK.