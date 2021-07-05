UEFA has found itself in another controversy after a rainbow flag was confiscated during the recent match at Baku Olympic Stadium.

According to a report from The Athletic, photos emerged of stadium staffers taking a Pride flag from a group of fans during the Denmark and Czech Republic Euro 2020 quarter-final.

Shortly after the photos surfaced, the organisation released a statement in addressing the incident.

“UEFA never instructed stewards in Baku – or in any other stadium – to confiscate rainbow flags,” UEFA told The Athletic.

“We are currently investigating what happened and we will of course contact the UEFA delegate, UEFA Security and local authorities to clear this up.

“The rainbow flag is a symbol that embodies UEFA core values, promoting everything that we believe in – a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone and UEFA has ensured that the flag was returned to the supporter.”

Even though Azerbaijan – where the Baku Olympic Stadium resides – has decriminalised homosexuality, the local LGBTQ+ community is still subjected to police brutality and harassment.