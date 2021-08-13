U.N. human rights experts call Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill “textbook” discrimination

A Ghanaian bill criminalising LGBTQ+ people has been criticised as “state-sponsored discrimination and violence” against sexual minorities.

On August 12, a group of United Nation human experts condemned an anti-LGBTQ+ bill and appealed to Ghana’s government to repeal the proposed legislation.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was condemned by Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues, and 11 of his colleagues.

The controversial bill, which has already been introduced in the Ghanaian Parliament, states that “any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately to be considered dangerous, sick or anti-social.”

In a press release, Madrigal-Borloz and his colleagues continued to criticise the bill, arguing it “promotes harmful practices that amount to ill-treatment and are conducive to torture, such as so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and other heinous violations like unnecessary medical procedures on internet children, and so-called corrective rape for women.”

Madrigal-Borloz and nine other U.N. human rights experts have continued to appeal to Ghana’s mission to the U.N. in Geneva, via a letter, to express the dangers the bill will present to LGBTQ+ communities in Ghana.

“We express our grave concern about the draft bill, which seems to establish a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence against LGBTI persons of great magnitude. As such, the bill appears to constitute an immediate and fundamental breach of Ghana’s obligations under international human rights law,” said the letter, published August 9.

“Given that LGBTI people are present in every family and every community, it is not very difficult to imagine how, if it were to be adopted, this legislation could create a recipe for conflict and violence.”

LGBT+ people face widespread persecution in the West African nation where gay sex is punishable with up to three years imprisonment. However, the newly considered bill would include a penalty of five years for being a LGBTQ+ and 10 years for supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2018, The Human Rights Watch issued a report that documented violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in Ghana.