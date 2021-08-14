Two straight men pretended to be gay to lure and sexually assault a woman

Two men in Australia have been arrested after they pretended to be gay in order to sexually assault a woman.

According to a report from WA Today, Alberto Nicoletti and his friend Vincenzo Mineo allegedly lured a woman into a public toilet and raped her.

The incident occurred near a popular bar called The Lookout in Scarborough, a coastal suburb of Perth.

The victim told authorities that Nicoletti and Mineo led her to believe that they were a gay couple and invited her to do cocaine in a beach bathroom.

Once inside the two assaulted her and were later seen exiting the toilet on CCTV. It was also reported that they went to another bar and sexually assaulted two other women, later that night.

Shortly after police began an investigation, the other women came forward to accuse Nicoletti and Mineo of similar crimes.

“During their investigation, Sex Assault Squad detectives were also contacted by other women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the same men,” they said.

The police have described the victims as in their 20s who were under the influence and vulnerable during the attacks.