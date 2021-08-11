Two men left unconscious in a “despicable” homophobic gang attack

A gang of 10 teenagers brutally attacked two men leaving them both severely injured in a horrific homophobic attack.

The gang, believed to be boys and girls aged between 16 and 17, attacked two men in an unprovoked encounter in a Waitrose car park in the early hours of last Sunday (August 8).

Two men, aged 22 and 25-year-old, were severely beaten in a ruthless gang up in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

The hooded youths first hurled homophobic insults towards the pair before becoming physically violent.

The 22-year-old man was knocked unconscious in the car park and left with fractures across his cheek, eye socket and nose.

The older of the pair was also brutally injured with a split eyebrow and suffered cuts, bruising to his face as well as fractures to his jaw and hand.

Inspector Gary Bangs, from Hertfordshire police’s East Herts local crime unit, issued a statement condemning the suspected homophobic crime: “This despicable attack was completely unprovoked and left both men with serious injuries.

“They are being supported by specially trained hate crime officers at what is understandably a very difficult time.”

nspector Bangs added: “Did you see a large group of people in the area around the time stated? Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could greatly assist our enquiries.