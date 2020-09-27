Trump Administration nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the empty seat on the Supreme Court.

The decision comes only a week after the beloved Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, passed away on September 28 at the age of 87.

Trump announced the nomination during a press conference on Saturday, stating: “Today, it is my honour to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court… judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Barrett, a devout Catholic, has been viewed as a favourite in the eyes of many Republicans. Over the years, she has not held back when expressing her conservative views towards abortion, gun laws and the Affordable Care Act.

The announcement received immediate backlash from political figures and left-leaning Americans, with many fearing for the future.

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted: “The name of Trump’s illegitimate Supreme Court nominee in many ways doesn’t matter.

“We know exactly what that person is being picked to do: complete a decades-long assault on our judiciary by billionaires and giant corporations to tilt the courts for the rich and powerful.”