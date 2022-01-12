David Stuart, an LGBTQ+ activist and health professional credited with coining the term “chemsex,” has passed away.

56 Dean Street, one of the UK’s leading sexual health clinics where David spent the last eight years working, announced the death on 12 January.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our colleague and friend David Stuart,” the official Twitter account wrote.

“David worked at 56 Dean Street for the last 8 years as our Substance Misuse Lead specialising in Chem Sex.”

Celebrating his lifetime of achievements in working with the community and advocating for sexual health awareness, 56 Dean Street praised him for his “pioneering” life.

“He was pioneering in his approach and dedicated his time as an advocate, activist, support worker, campaigner, lecturer and researcher,” the clinic added.

“He is known and respected internationally for his tireless work with Gay, Bi & Queer communities which he did with passion, empathy & kindness.

“David’s work with our patients has undoubtedly saved many lives and his loss is immeasurable to all of us.”

Adult performer and activist Jason Domino said David had the “biggest heart in Soho, if not the UK” and said he was “shocked” by his passing.

“He saw people needed to just get into the topic & be real,” Jason explained. “I will always see him throughout Soho. From meetings with him in Balans, to kindness he showed elevating indi-activists like me. Or the kindness in his words after events.”

Political commentator Jonathan Lis called the news “terrible” and said David was “an amazing guy.”