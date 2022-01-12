David Stuart, an LGBTQ+ activist and health professional credited with coining the term “chemsex,” has passed away.
56 Dean Street, one of the UK’s leading sexual health clinics where David spent the last eight years working, announced the death on 12 January.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our colleague and friend David Stuart,” the official Twitter account wrote.
“David worked at 56 Dean Street for the last 8 years as our Substance Misuse Lead specialising in Chem Sex.”
Celebrating his lifetime of achievements in working with the community and advocating for sexual health awareness, 56 Dean Street praised him for his “pioneering” life.
“He was pioneering in his approach and dedicated his time as an advocate, activist, support worker, campaigner, lecturer and researcher,” the clinic added.
“He is known and respected internationally for his tireless work with Gay, Bi & Queer communities which he did with passion, empathy & kindness.
“David’s work with our patients has undoubtedly saved many lives and his loss is immeasurable to all of us.”
Adult performer and activist Jason Domino said David had the “biggest heart in Soho, if not the UK” and said he was “shocked” by his passing.
“He saw people needed to just get into the topic & be real,” Jason explained. “I will always see him throughout Soho. From meetings with him in Balans, to kindness he showed elevating indi-activists like me. Or the kindness in his words after events.”
Political commentator Jonathan Lis called the news “terrible” and said David was “an amazing guy.”
— 56 Dean Street (@56deanstreet) January 12, 2022
— 56 Dean Street (@56deanstreet) January 12, 2022
— 56 Dean Street (@56deanstreet) January 12, 2022
Comedian James Barr sent his condolences to those who knew the “amazing man” and shared that he is “devastated” at his loss.
“So sorry to hear this,” wrote author Calum McSwiggan. “He was a real sweetheart and did such incredible things Relieved face Love to his friends and family.”
Years & Years star Olly Alexander also paid his respects to the late sexual health advocate.
“So sad. Sending love to all those close to him,” he wrote on Twitter.
Duncan Craig OBE, CEO of Survivors Manchester, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the worlds loss of #DavidStuart, who was a hero of mine and a friend who stepped into the uncomfortable area of ‘Sex, Consent and Chems’ with me many times, when I often felt like a lone voice, pushing leaders to listen. #RestInPower you #hero.”
Director of NAM Publications, Matthew Hodson, shared a similar sentiment and said “few cared more for their communities than David Stuart.”
“He coined the phrase ‘Chemsex’ and devoted his life and energies to supporting people who struggled with it,” he explained. “He admitted his own struggles. We worked, played and vented our frustrations together. His loss is immense.”
Author Matthew Todd stated: “Heartbroken that David Stuart from 56 Dean Street has died. He was responsible for us confronting the issue of chemsex and was a true superhero of the LGBTQ community. Dedicated his life to trying to reduce harm. Truly saved countless lives. Goodbye darling man.”
— Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) January 12, 2022
— Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) January 12, 2022