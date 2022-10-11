Trevor Project launches life-saving services for LGBTQ+ youth in Mexico

The Trevor Project has launched a number of digital crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth in Mexico in line with National Coming Out Day on 11 October.

It marks the first time in its nearly 25-year history that it has offered its resources to people outside of the United States.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see our vision of providing life-airming crisis services to LGBTQ young people beyond the U.S. being realised today with our launch in Mexico,” said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project. “This is a major milestone in our goal to end the global public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide.”

The digital crisis services offered in Mexico will be free, confidential and available 24/7, as well as being accessible in Spanish across TrevorChat and TrevorText (including SMS texting and WhatsApp).

“For many LGBTQ youth in the country, expressing themselves and simply being who they are can put their physical safety and mental wellness at risk,” added Edurne Balmori, Executive Director of the charity’s new Mexican branch. “At The Trevor Project Mexico, we will strive to end the stigma around the issue of mental health, provide LGBTQ youth with a safe and trusted space, and ultimately save lives.”

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in Mexico, with 28.7% of the country’s LGBTQ+ population believed to have thought about or attempted suicide at some point in their lives, according to data from the National Survey on Sexual and Gender Diversity (ENDISEG).

Plans to extend The Trevor Project beyond the United States were announced in March 2022, with its new edition also relying on a volunteer-based model which will see those involved undergo extensive training.

It is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organisation for LGBTQ+ young people.

For U.S. Crisis Services: If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counsellors are available 24/7 at 18664887386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678.

For Mexico Crisis Services: If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counsellors in Mexico are available 24/7 via chat at TheTrevorProject.MX/Ayuda, via SMS by texting “Comenzar” to 67676, or via WhatsApp by texting 55 9225 3337.