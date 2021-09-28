Trans woman stabbed on her own doorstep in ‘shocking targeted attack’

A transgender woman was stabbed on her own home’s doorstep in what police are treating as a “targeted hate crime”.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

According to the West Midlands Police, the “shocking transphobic attack” saw the woman stabbed in the stomach and leg after opening her front door to a man she had met online earlier that day.

The two had arranged to meet on the evening of 30 November 2020, which resulted in the 33-year-old victim being left with serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

Nazir Mohammed, 22, of Newbold Croft, Nechells, confessed to wounding with intent which resulted in an indefinite hospital order being given at a Birmingham Crown Court hearing.

The order means Mohammed will go to a hospital instead of prison for a minimum of six months.

He called 999 after fleeing the scene and was arrested shortly after in the city centre on Beak Street.