Trans woman killed trying to save others during Idaho mall shooting

Jo Acker, a transgender woman, was killed as she tried to protect others from an active shooter at a shopping centre.

The 26-year-old was working at Boise Towne Square mall in Boise, Idaho as a member of the security team at the time of the incident on 25 October.

According to her family, Acker ran toward the suspect in an effort to stop him and save those at the mall – something that likely saved numerous lives.

KKTV News 11 reports that four people were injured in the shooting in addition to the two fatalities – Acker and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles.

In a statement, the Boise Police Department said: “Evidence indicates the suspect was contacted by a security officer on the first floor of the building near a department store on the west side of the building. The suspect shot the security officer who died at the scene.”

Acker’s loved ones praised her for being “a hero” and “the type of person that always wanted to help people.”

Tiffany Luna, her older sister, told the local news outlet: “Confronting someone whom she viewed to be a threat to others or a bully was entirely within her character even prior to enlisting.”

Acker leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, Everay, as well as five sisters and a stepbrother.

“We have had people messaging us to tell us how she helped them, how she saved them, and we are so thankful for the love and support we are receiving,” Luna added.

Her death makes her at least the 42nd transgender or gender non-conforming person to be killed so far in 2021.