Trans teen Kathryn Newhouse killed by father in fatal double shooting

A 19-year-old transgender woman has been found murdered at her home alongside her father in Cherokee County, Georgia.

On March 19, teenager Kathryn Newhouse and her father, Howard Newhouse, were found dead in what is being called a double shooting, according to CBS.

In an interview with CBS, her brother, Chris Newhouse, described his sister’s death as a “tragic culmination” of mental health issues that impacted his 57-year-old father.

He added: “[It] led to such a escalated to a situation that – it shouldn’t have happened, but it happened.”

Kathryn was an Asian-American native of Illinois who was autistic and also suffered from mental health issues.

A Pittsburg blog, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, paid its respects to Kathryn and voiced a need for change to support vulnerable trans people.

“Her name was Kathryn (Katie) Newhouse. A native of Illinois, Kathryn was most recently living with her family in Canton, Georgia,” the blog read.

“Kathryn was a Minecraft and UberSpire enthusiast, an advocate for trans rights, had a bright smile, enjoyed changing up her hairstyles, and was attentive to world events. She enjoyed hiking and sightseeing. She was proud of her AAPI heritage; she was of Filipino heritage.”

News outlet WXIA-TV reported that Kathryn’s father, Howard Newhouse, had previously faced criminal charges including simple battery and violence in 2019.

The report reveals the 57-year-old had injured his daughter and “[held Kathryn] down on a bed by her throat”. However, the case was dismissed in April 2020 after Howard completed a pre-trial diversion program.

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents publicly issued a statement following Kathryn’s tragic death: “In no circumstances is a father murdering his own daughter acceptable or understandable or a solution. It is murder. This does not include self-defence or accidents; there is no evidence here yet that suggests either possible motive.”

In 2022, there have been at least six transgender people fatally shot or killed by other violent means, according to the Human Rights Council.

The names of these people subjected to horrific anti-trans violence are Amariey Lej, Duval Princess, Cypress Ramos, Naomie Skinner, Matthew Angelo Spampinato, and Paloma Vazquez. Tragically, Kathryn Newhouse has become another heartbreaking death.

In 2021, 57 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed due to anti-trans violence. The vast majority of these people came from Black and Latinx communities.

Devastating. RIPower #KathrynNewhouse. Katie was murdered March 19th by her father before he killed himself. She was 19 yrs old, Asian-American and had autism. She was killed in Canton, GA. We #SayYourName Katie. Your life mattered & you were loved. 💔😭🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/GU287vuJSJ — Tasha Headrick NYC 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@TashaHeadrick) March 22, 2022