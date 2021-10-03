Trans Olympic athlete Laurel Hubbard named “sportswoman of the year”

New Zealand’s Otago University has named trans Olympic weightlifter Laurel Hubbard as “sportswoman of the year.”

The history-making athlete was given the title at the Blues awards earlier this week.

According to the Otago Daily Times, Hubbard has become the first transgender woman to take home the title in the event’s 113-year history.

In a short statement, the 44-year old weightlifter said that she was “grateful for all the support and kindness received from the teaching staff and students at Otago University.”

She continued: “It is not possible for athletes to compete at the Olympic level without the encouragement and aroha of friends and supporters.

“This award belongs to everyone who has been part of my Olympic journey.”

Otago University Students’ Association president Michaela Waite-Harvey echoed similar sentiments and praised Hubbard’s journey.

“We could think of no one more worthy of sportswoman of the year than Laurel Hubbard who represented Otago and New Zealand incredibly well at this years Tokyo Olympics,” she said.

Earlier this year, Hubbard made LGBTQ+ history when she joined the New Zealand Olympic team in the women’s super-heavyweight 87+kg category.

Alongside her history-making placement, Hubbard was also the oldest athlete to compete at the Tokyo games.