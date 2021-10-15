Trans man sues over requiring sterilisation to have gender recognised in Japan

A transgender man is suing over having to be forcibly sterilised in order to have his gender legally recognised in Japan.

Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reports that on 11 October, Gen Suzuki made the request through the Shizuoka Family Court.

Suzuki has already undergone hormone replacement therapy and top surgery, but due to a “heavy impact on physical and mental health” does not want bottom surgery.

“It is wrong for the state to force an unwanted surgery,” Suzuki told the newspaper. “There should be various options.”

Suzuki and his female partner are hoping to get married, which under current law would require him to undergo the surgery to legally change his gender.

If his legal request is dismissed, the 46-year-old has said he is willing to take his claim to the country’s Supreme Court.

Currently, changes to family registers and someone’s gender identity require permission from family courts to be formally recognised.

In 2019, the Supreme Court in Japan heard an appeal from Takakito Usui, a trans man, who said sterilisation was unconstitutional.

The court ruled against him, stating that the requirement is “meant to reduce confusion in families and society.”

Despite this, two of the four top justices in the case suggested regular reviews of the law in line with a changing society.