Trans Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider has made LGBTQ+ history with latest win

Amy Schneider has become the first out trans-Jeopardy contestant to compete in the yearly Tournament of Champions.

Over the last few weeks, Amy has defended her title as Jeopardy’s! reigning champion. The engineering manager first made her debut during Trans Awareness Week on 17 November.

On the recent Black Friday episode, Amy took home her eighth win and brought her prize earnings to a total of $295,200.

With over five wins under her belt, she now qualifies for the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

The forthcoming competition will see Amy compete against 14 previous contestants who earned five consecutive wins during their time on the series.

In a written editorial piece for Newsweek, the California native opened up about her recent qualification and the other trans contestants that came before her.

“It’s a strange thing to think that I have made history as the first trans person to qualify for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions,” she said.

“It was inspirational for me to see transgender contestants on the show before I became a contestant and I hope that I am now doing that same thing for all the other trans Jeopardy! fans out there.

“I hope I have given them the opportunity to see a trans person succeed. Until very recently trans people didn’t see themselves doing much out in the world, so to actually see something like this happen really opens your mind up to possibilities.”