Two former trans Netflix employees have withdrawn an unfair labour practice charge against the company, with one also choosing to resign.

Terra Field and B. Pagels-Minor previously claimed that Netflix had retaliated against them for organising a company-wide walkout in protest of Chappelle’s special The Closer.

According to NBC News, their lawyer, Laurie Burgess, said: “My clients have resolved their differences with Netflix and will be voluntarily withdrawing their NLRB charge.

Chappelle’s special faced instant backlash for the transphobic remarks it includes, which Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended at the time before admitting that he had “screwed up.”

In retaliation to The Closer and Netflix’s response, LGBTQ+ staff and their allies staged a walkout on 20 October.

“They cancelled J.K. Rowling — my God. [Effectively] she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF,” Chappelle says in the episode.

After making jokes about the bodies of trans women, he goes on to say: “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

Despite this, Chappelle then claims that he is “not saying that to say trans women aren’t women” and that “people who watch his specials would know that I never had a problem with transgender people”.

Pagels-Minor, who is a Black trans woman, was fired during the organisation of the protest in October, with Netflix stating that she had leaked confidential information – something she firmly denied.