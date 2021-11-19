Trans Day of Remembrance is tough, it’s one more day we’re lucky to see as trans people

I used to think that I wanted to reach an age where the days I had lived as myself outnumbered those of my pre-transitioning self, and thus I would’ve lived more of my life in a way that I wanted. I don’t think that’s true anymore.

Each new day I get to be me is a gift – it’s one more than I thought I would have and it’s one more where I get to be the things I need to be for my younger self and for those young people like me that didn’t know there was any other way. I am one of the lucky ones – today we remember those that don’t get one more day.

I’m not a man. I wasn’t a boy. It feels strange now to think that these thoughts eluded me for so long and had such power over me. I felt different, trapped, and I didn’t possess the tools to understand why. I don’t pretend to have all the answers now (I’m painfully aware of how early on in my personal journey I am), however, once that first wall falls, everything begins to make more sense.

I feel stronger in myself every day but accompanying that is a greater sense of the pain I feel and see in the world around me. I understand my resentment of past events that required formal dress. I understand why the news stories resonate with me. I understand the weight I carry in my chest. But trying to explain all this to the people closest to me is difficult.

The current thought experiment I recommend people try is not to attempt imagining yourself being a different gender, but to stay as the person you currently are and instead consider what it would be like for others in your life to deny to your face that you are the gender that you know that you are. I wonder what emotions that brings up for you? You should also remember that this is not just a singular event, this denial (however intentional) occurs in every interaction you have with another person.

Yet, understanding is not a prerequisite for respect and care. Love the person in front of you and listen to what they tell you – they understand themselves better than you do. That person’s journey also started a long time before they talked to you so don’t judge the speed of the changes they want or the requests that they are making of you. Instead, be there to support them because, from experience, nothing happens fast enough.

Though changes also happen in unexpected ways. I fundamentally think differently now, and the stoicism and disconnect I perfected to stay alive have become the antithesis of the skills I need to move forward. When you’ve taught yourself to police and doubt your own instincts, vulnerability and trust are not the easiest things to draw strength from.