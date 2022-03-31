Trans autistic people are not “confused” – we know who we are

I used to spend a lot of time reading blogs about being transgender. One day in 2016 I was scrolling through one of these blogs when I came across a dire warning: “Don’t tell the gender clinic if you’re autistic. If they find out you’re autistic they can refuse to prescribe you hormones or even discharge you.”

Being autistic means being on a different wavelength to everyone around you. It can be difficult and disabling at times but with the right environment and support, autistic people are able to thrive.

I was diagnosed as autistic at the age of 12. This came as a surprise to some people in my life but to me it made sense. I was different to other kids, always being made fun of for being weird and strange. Being a “normal” girl always felt like playing pretend. My diagnosis gave me an explanation for the way I was.

That wasn’t the end of the story though. Even with the knowledge that I was autistic, I continued to feel like I was playing a role and trying to be someone I wasn’t. I distinctly remember one occasion when I’d dressed up in a nice dress, I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Wow, I almost look like a real girl.’ When I was a teenager I discovered the words to describe what I was experiencing.

I had seen transgender people on TV before but they always seemed like a theoretical concept to me. I knew what a transgender person was but I never knew what it meant to be transgender.

At 16 a friend of mine came out as non-binary. They described their experiences with gender dysphoria to me and it just clicked. It felt like my life was a jigsaw puzzle and someone had just handed me the missing piece. I began thinking about my gender and learning more about what being transgender was. I started calling myself non-binary before eventually coming out as a trans man at 19.

When I was questioning, I started learning more about transgender people online. I read blogs and found other people’s stories of transitioning. One story came up a few times: “They found out I was autistic and they discharged me. I felt like I had to hide my autism. They said I was just confused because of my autism.”