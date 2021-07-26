Tom Daley and Matty Lee win their first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020

Tom Daley has won the first Olympic gold medal of his career in a stunning display at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The British diver competed alongside fellow Team GB member Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event, which saw them move to the top of the leaderboard after four dives.

They have broken a 21-year-long first place grip on the event by China, with Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen taking silver on the podium.

“I still can’t honestly believe what is happening. That moment, being about to be announced as Olympic champions, I was gone. I was blubbering,” Daley told BBC Sport.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee scored a total of 471.81 points for the event.

Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black congratulated the pair following their win.