Todrick Hall reveals his LA home was burgalised: $50k worth of goods stolen

Todrick Hall’s LA home was recently robbed while the entertainer was out of the country.

According to a report from TMZ, friends of the singer discovered the break-in. Around $50,000 worth of items including handbags and personal property were taken.

At the time of the robbery, the 36-year-old was in London attending his second Hairspray performance on the West End.

Shortly after the news made headlines, Todrick took to Instagram to give an emotional statement regarding the situation.

“Just landed back in America to hundreds of messages and calls from my family and friends. I am ok and unharmed. I’m devastated that someone would do this to me, and even more disturbed to see people celebrating and laughing about it online,” he said.

“This happened less than an hour after my cat sitter left my home, and I’m just happy that my cats have all been found and are safe. I’m taking a break from social media for a few days to wrap my head around this and get my mind together.

“Be careful who you let in your close circle. They really will put your life and their life on the line just to steal a Louis/Gucci bag. Sad”

Before the robbery, Todrick was in the midst of promoting his latest album Femuline, which dropped during Pride Month.

The Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels singer also announced an accompanying international tour which is set to kick off on 12 March 2022.