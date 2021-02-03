Jamie Ray: “There is no wrong time to get tested or know your HIV status”

Karposi’s Sarcoma is a type of cancer characterised by purple lesions on the skin. It’s usually the result of late-stage HIV and seen in movies like 1993’s Philadelphia where HIV-positive Andrew Becker, played by Tom Hanks in one of his Oscar-winning roles, gets more and more ill while battling against workplace discrimination in the courts.

It’s also seen in Channel 4’s newest drama It’s A Sin set during the 1980’s AIDS crisis, with the telltale purple marks seen as the first indicator that someone had AIDS and about to ‘go home’, never to be seen again.

The cancer, also known as KS, strikes after HIV has damaged someone’s immune system and is vulnerable to infection. Luckily, it is something that is now associated with the AIDS of yesterday rather than HIV in the UK today because of all the medical progress made since. But after yoga teacher Jamie Ray decided not to go on treatment following his HIV diagnosis in 2013, a shocking diagnosis followed.

“I was feeling well and hadn’t had any issues,’ says Jamie about the day he was told he’s HIV positive. “So it was a massive, massive shock when the positive test result came back. But I wasn’t feeling unwell – so why would I go on drugs for the rest of my life?”

“I was adamant that I wanted to treat my HIV through natural means. I’d got it into my head that meds were going to cause more harm than good.”

But without treatment, Jamie’s health deteriorated. “I was doing well – until I wasn’t doing well. I got very sick, very quickly.” He was then diagnosed with KS.

Fortunately, Jamie completed chemotherapy in 2019 and is thankfully cancer-free. He now works as a health coach for those living with medical conditions, including people living with HIV, and enjoys a healthy lifestyle alongside being on effective medical treatment. But he acknowledges that things could’ve been different.

“I wanted to treat everything naturally, but the HIV medication saved my life. Had I started my treatment sooner, my immune system would not have been compromised.”