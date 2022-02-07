To end HIV transmissions by 2030, we need to find and treat everyone living with the virus

Some sexual health clinics remained open throughout 2020, but there was a significant shift to online/postal testing. The postal testing kits have been available since around 2015, but it is from 2020 that we really embraced them. They always had their advantages, for people living in rural areas, many miles from the nearest sexual health clinic, or who were embarrassed to visit a clinic.

In my view, the home testing kits do have their disadvantages. When I received my HIV diagnosis in 2010, it was in a clinical setting, with a nurse at hand to explain the basics around HIV to me. Receiving a positive HIV diagnosis alone in my bathroom would have been a very different experience – and regular testing at the sexual health clinic meant that I could be screened for all blood-borne viruses and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) at once. However, home testing has evolved since 2015, so that if people do receive a positive diagnosis there are enhanced instructions for how people can quickly access support services and pathways to treatment, and testing kits now test not just for HIV but also for other STIs and blood-borne viruses.

The online/postal testing is proving a huge success and many of us are testing regularly this way, rather than going in person to a sexual health clinic. It should be noted though that testing among gay and bisexual men fell by only 7 per cent, while testing among straight people dropped by around one-third. There are also variations among racially minoritised communities, so as campaigners this gives us a lot to think about in terms of how we reach those groups.

When people do test positive for HIV, there also continue to be high numbers who are diagnosed late – meaning that the HIV virus has impacted their white blood cell (or CD4) count. We need to see an expansion of HIV testing to tackle rates of late diagnosis and find those who are undiagnosed. Central to this is the expansion of opt-out HIV testing, not just in urban areas where there is a higher prevalence of HIV but also in areas of lower prevalence – if we are to end HIV transmissions by 2030 we need to find and treat everyone living with the virus.