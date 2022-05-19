To be trans in the UK today means to be debated, questioned and made to feel exhausted

For transgender people, discrimination remains an all too common part of our daily lived experiences. Despite many promising progressions towards an increasingly liberal world, many fundamental issues are currently left unaddressed.

Our identities are constantly discussed and ‘debated’ by (almost exclusively cisgender) individuals, to the extent where our very existence is questioned on an almost daily basis.

This is something that is especially prevalent in the media and online. Often, the voices of trans people are ignored, overwhelmed by the opinions of others with such people deciding what our problems are and even how our existence troubles them.

In my experience, seeing transphobia online is not an uncommon occurrence. Despite following many LGBTQ+ people on social media and trying to surround myself with positivity, there are always negative posts making jokes about trans identities.

The comment sections are normally even worse for this, which I find really disheartening. A lot of the time, the things people say come from a lack of education and general lack of awareness of trans experiences. A lot of their opinions are formed by the way that society presents us which unfortunately is very negative, despite making lots of encouraging steps forward in recent years.

A big influence on society and people’s views is, of course, the media. What I find even more upsetting and frustrating is when I see press articles that are not only critical of us but debate many parts of our existence without trying to listen to or understand us.

The news reaches a far wider audience than trans people alone ever could in our everyday lives, and these negative media ‘debates’ are shaping people’s perceptions. People all around the UK are hearing negative things about trans people, often without even ever having knowingly met a trans person in their life.

One of the most common types of press articles published about trans people is the so-called ‘bathroom debate’ about whether trans people should be allowed to use the public toilets and spaces that align to their gender identity.

Reading this constant news cycle, it could be easy to forget that we all already use the toilet that works best for us as individuals – the Equality Act already legally allows this. Reducing trans people’s existence to this ‘debate’ feels so reductive and simply exhausting.