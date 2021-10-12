Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

Timothée Chalamet has addressed the sexual assault allegations faced by his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.

Earlier this year, multiple women accused the actor of sexual abuse after an anonymous Instagram account released screenshots claiming to be from Hammer.

The screenshots showed messages Hammer had allegedly sent to women he’d had affairs with between 2016 and 2020, and in them, he described his sexual fantasises including violence, rape and cannibalism.

A woman Hammer dated for four months in 2020, 23-year-old model Paige Lorenze, claimed he branded her by carving his initial “A” into her pelvis. She also claimed he was “serious” in his suggestion that she should remove a lower rib, surgically, just so he could eat it.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Lorenze said: “He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe.”

She added: “You can be just as traumatized by consensual sex. It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

Hammer denied all of the claims, and an attorney for the actor stated: “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

The controversy continued in March when a woman named Effie Angelova accused Hammer of “violently” raping her in 2017. At a press conference, the 24-year-old said they were intimate on-and-off between 2016 and 2020 after meeting over Facebook.