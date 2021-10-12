Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

Timothée Chalamet has addressed the sexual assault allegations faced by his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.
Earlier this year, multiple women accused the actor of sexual abuse after an anonymous Instagram account released screenshots claiming to be from Hammer.
The screenshots showed messages Hammer had allegedly sent to women he’d had affairs with between 2016 and 2020, and in them, he described his sexual fantasises including violence, rape and cannibalism.
A woman Hammer dated for four months in 2020, 23-year-old model Paige Lorenze, claimed he branded her by carving his initial “A” into her pelvis. She also claimed he was “serious” in his suggestion that she should remove a lower rib, surgically, just so he could eat it.
Speaking with the Daily Mail, Lorenze said: “He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe.”
She added: “You can be just as traumatized by consensual sex. It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”
Hammer denied all of the claims, and an attorney for the actor stated: “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”
The controversy continued in March when a woman named Effie Angelova accused Hammer of “violently” raping her in 2017. At a press conference, the 24-year-old said they were intimate on-and-off between 2016 and 2020 after meeting over Facebook.
She denied his attorney’s claim that all of his sexual activities outside of marriage were “completely consensual,” saying their relationship “progressed rapidly” and “emotions from both sides became really intense”.
“Looking back, it is now clear to me he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself,” she explained.
“[He] would often test my devotion to him, crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent used me mentally, emotionally, sexually.”
After months of remaining silent, Chalamet – who played Hammer’s love interest in the aforementioned Luca Guadagnino drama – made his first comments about the controversy during a profile for Time Magazine.
“I totally get why you’re asking that,” the Dune star told the interviewer, “but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”
Hammer has continued to deny all wrongdoing and has maintained that all of his relationships were consensual. Following the allegations, Hammer dropped out of the film Shotgun Wedding, the Paramount+ drama series The Offer, Starz series Gaslit and the Broadway play The Minutes.
Hammer’s talent agency, WME, dropped him as a client and his publicist no longer represents him.
The accusations also led to an investigation by the Los Angeles Police department.