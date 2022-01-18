TIMELINE: Why are there no openly gay players in elite men’s tennis?

Tennis World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who lost his visa battle to compete in the Australian Open this week, is not the only player who will be absent from the tournament’s starting line-up on Monday.

There are no openly gay or bisexual male players competing for the Grand Slam title, highlighting a dearth of LGBTQ+ players in top-level men’s tennis that contrasts with their growing visibility in other major sports.

Their absence is also at odds with the women’s game, where a string of major stars have come out as lesbian over the years – notably former world number ones, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Amelie Mauresmo.

Brian Vahaly, an American former professional tennis player who came out as gay in 2017, 10 years after retiring, is one of few male players to have done so.

The former world No. 64 said gay players may be discouraged from being open about their sexuality due to the possible impact on “sponsors, fans, family and friendships”.

He told the Thomson Reuters Foundation “it was impossible to go a week” without hearing homophobic language when he played in the ATP Tour.

“When I was competing in the mid-2000s, I would not describe tennis as a very welcoming environment for gay players,” he said, adding he was hopeful that more gay, male players at the elite level would come out as acceptance grows in sport.

“We are slowly seeing brave young athletes out there in other sports willing to speak more publicly about their sexuality,” he said. “We will get there in tennis.”

Here is a timeline of LGBTQ+ players’ participation in professional tennis:

– 1930s: Despite his popularity and achievements on the court, including winning the French Open twice, German tennis champion Gottfried von Cramm fell foul of the Nazi regime because of his sexuality.

After his 1938 arrest for being in a same-sex relationship with a Jewish actor, von Cramm – who was also reportedly critical of the Nazis – spent six months in jail.

He was freed after campaigning by his friend and rival, U.S. world No. 1 Don Budge, but the criminal conviction meant he was unable to obtain a visa to participate in the U.S. Open in 1939.

– 1970s: After being outed as transgender, American professional women’s tennis player Renee Richards was asked to verify her sex through a chromosome test. When she refused, she was barred from competing in the 1976 U.S. Open.

She sued the United States Tennis Association for the right to compete, challenging the legitimacy of the test.