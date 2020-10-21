Tiffany Trump’s speech at “Trump Pride” rally goes viral for all the wrong reasons

“Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law. Forget the tax returns – I demand to read her college essay.”

Tiffany Trump has caused a stir on social media after delivering a speech at a – wait for it – “Trump Pride” rally.

Over the weekend in Tampa, Florida, Donald Trump’s fourth child shared her views on her father’s so-called “alliance” with the LGBTQ+ community at an event co-hosted by Richard Grennell, the Republican National Committee advisor and first openly gay person to serve in the US cabinet.

“My dad doesn’t look at someone based on who you love,” Tiffany claimed. “There should be love for all. I know what my father believes in.”

She went on to say that the former Apprentice star “supported gays, lesbians” and the “LGBQIA+ community” prior to his career in politics and no, that was not a typo on our behalf – she missed the “T” that stands for the transgender community.

“My father has always supported all of you. He’s never done it for politics, and unfortunately there’s a lot of people out there — politicians — who do,” she continued to applause, before hitting out at the “fabricated lies” that have spread on social media about her father.

“It saddens me,” she added. “I have friends of mine who reach out and they say, ‘How could you support your father? We know your best friends are gay.'”

Unsurprisingly, Tiffany’s speech was widely mocked by the LGBTQ+ community on social media.

American Horror Story and Parks and Recreation alum Billy Eichner wrote: “Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law. Forget the tax returns – I demand to read her college essay.”

LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD shared a link on Twitter with an extensive list of how Donald Trump has rolled back rights for the community alongside the caption: “Here’s your reminder that the Trump Administration hasn’t been a friend to LGBTQ people.”

One Twitter user wrote: “I remember for a long time people assumed that Tiffany Trump was the smart one because she kept her distance from Trump and never talked. Then she opened her mouth…”

This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5wWDXMXRBA — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2020

.@TiffanyATrump, I see that you walked out to #iGOTTAFEELING…but given the inequalities in America affecting LGBTQ, people of color and the disenfranchised, this song would have been more appropriate to walk out to… https://t.co/Rcb36Wg2G9 #THELOVE pic.twitter.com/FzdwJrd4Zb — will.i.am (@iamwill) October 21, 2020

Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law. Forget the tax returns – I demand to read her college essay. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 21, 2020

Tiffany Trump is what happens when Miley Cyrus dresses up as Ivanka for Halloween. https://t.co/i2aFzzwHss — Angelina Burnett (@Beckylooo) October 20, 2020

She deliberately says “L-G-B-Q”. .@TiffanyATrump Sweetie, trans people are here to stay, we’re leading this movement, and you’re not welcome in it. https://t.co/NYX09mvq4A — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 20, 2020

OMG!!! Tiffany is competing for the worst Trump child in these last 14 days!!! #ByeTiffany pic.twitter.com/w6TbxCw0gF — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 20, 2020

(Here's your reminder that the Trump Administration hasn't been a friend to LGBTQ people)https://t.co/PSdHc7RUll — GLAAD (@glaad) October 20, 2020

I see why we never hear about Tiffany Trump…what a creature. — Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴‍☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 20, 2020