Three Polish women face up to two years in jail for LGBTQ+ friendly poster

Three LGBTQ+ activists in Poland have been put on trial for carrying posters that showcased the Virgin Mary and Jesus with rainbow halos.

Back in April 2019 Elżbieta Podleśna, Anna Prus, and Joanna Gzyra-Iskandar Podleśna carried the posters during a peaceful Pride protest.

According to the popular polish publication Wyborcza.pl, the three women are facing up to two years of prison for offending the church and religious feelings.

Elżbieta Podleśna challenged the potential conviction, stating: “The immediate impulse for our action was the installation of the Holy Sepulcher, containing homophobic content. Located in the church of St. Dominika in Płock.

She continued: “[…] The Church, which claims to be a community of love, exposes such people to hatred since the high representatives of the Episcopate call people the rainbow plague.”

In recent years, the Polish government have targeted sexual minorities and supported organisations that spread homophobia.

“Your Honor, there was no depiction of a sexual act in the images. I stand before the court of a secular state. Are we talking, your honour, about deeds, or about people of a specific orientation or identity, because of their two separate issues.

“I do not consider my action offensive, I was confirmed by many active Catholics who denied any offensive character,” she continued.

These arrests are just one of the many injustices LGBTQ+ people face in Poland.

The country has faced controversy in recent years due to their “LGBT-free” zones and consist ant-LGBTQ+ views.