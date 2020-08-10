Thousands of LGBTQ+ rights supporters protest arrest of trans activist in Poland

Thousands of LGBTQ+ rights supporters gathered in Warsaw to protest the arrest of a transgender activist.

Malgorzata Szutowicz, best known as ‘Margot’, was detained by authorities on Friday (7 August) and placed under two-months arrest for carrying out acts of “civil disobedience” against rising homophobia in Poland.

She belongs to a queer rights group called Stop Bzdorum – translated to “Stop the Nonsense” – which has gained notoriety for placing rainbow flags on statues around Warsaw, including one of Jesus Christ, an act that has been met with widespread backlash from the conservative government.

Protestors surrounded the police car after Margot was arrested in central Warsaw, with one climbing on the roof to prevent them from driving away.

The protests continued the next day with thousands of demonstrators chanting “you will not lock us up!” while wearing masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic. There were also protests in Krakow, Lublin and Wroclaw.

Online footage shows authorities using rough tactics against protestors, 48 of which were arrested in connection with “insults directed at police as well as damage to a police car”.

According to Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak, “there was damaged property, damage to health and an illegal gathering.”

The Campaign Against Homophobia, a Warsaw-based group, hit out at the police for “aggressively pushing the protesters out of the way, knocking people to the ground and holding them down with their boots.”

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro defended the police’s behaviour, saying: “Perhaps the knife that was used to destroy the van back then will be used for a bigger crime next time. There can be no license for this type of attack… we have to agree with this and stand together against criminals.”

Dunja Mijatovic, human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights body, called for her immediate release on Twitter, writing: “Order to detain her for 2 months sends very chilling signal for #FreedomOfSpeech & #LGBT rights in #Poland.”

Homophobia is still rife in the devout Catholic country. During last month’s presidential campaign, President Andrzej Duda – a staunch ally of Poland’s ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), which strongly opposes LGBTQ+ rights – ramped up the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in an attempt to win over his conservative fanbase.

He blasted marriage equality, vowed to ban same-sex couples from adopting children and said the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights was an “ideology” more harmful than communism.

Photos from yesterday's (07.08) peacefull protests against homophobia/queerphobia in Poland. pic.twitter.com/A388OXPEU3 — Kasia Witerscheim (@Panna_N) August 8, 2020