Thousands of people from across the UK lined the streets of London on Saturday (25 June) as part of Trans+ Pride. The march – which went from Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner through to Soho Square in central London – saw people don trans flags, placards and flowers in a monumental display of solidarity with trans, non-binary and gender nonconforming people.

It comes a year after the massive Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London back in June 2020, as well as the first Trans+ Pride march last September. The march went on for more than two hours before crowds gathered in Soho Square for speeches by some special speakers.

Munroe Bergdorf, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Ki Griffin and Abigail Thorn were among the speakers on the day, as activists, friends, families and community members all cheered on the pro-trans messaging. GAY TIMES marched in solidarity with with the trans community on the day, and below are just a few of the moments we caught during the march.