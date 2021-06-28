Memberships

Thousands line the streets for London Trans+ Pride 2021 – see pictures from the day

“Trans rights are human rights!”

Photography by Henry Mills

28th June 2021

Thousands of people from across the UK lined the streets of London on Saturday (25 June) as part of Trans+ Pride. The march – which went from Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner through to Soho Square in central London – saw people don trans flags, placards and flowers in a monumental display of solidarity with trans, non-binary and gender nonconforming people.

It comes a year after the massive Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London back in June 2020, as well as the first Trans+ Pride march last September. The march went on for more than two hours before crowds gathered in Soho Square for speeches by some special speakers.

Munroe Bergdorf, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Ki Griffin and Abigail Thorn were among the speakers on the day, as activists, friends, families and community members all cheered on the pro-trans messaging. GAY TIMES marched in solidarity with with the trans community on the day, and below are just a few of the moments we caught during the march.

