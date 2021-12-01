This World AIDS Day, let’s think about how we can fight for a more equitable future

I am really looking forward to World AIDS Day 2021. People living with HIV were facing challenges even before the coronavirus pandemic and these have been exacerbated. Many of my friends living with HIV are really excited that there are new opportunities for in person support groups, charity events or conferences.

World AIDS Day is about commemorating those we lost to HIV and thinking about how we might fight for a more equitable future. This year there also seems to be a real sense of joy that we will be able to meet up with people we often haven’t seen since 2019. It remains unclear what the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic will be for people living with HIV, but the flurry of activity around World AIDS Day has made everything seem a little brighter.

It is hard to believe that it is now 40 years since the first HIV diagnosis in the UK. This interests me, not just because I am living with HIV myself but because I think it’s important for people living with HIV and LGBTQ+ people to have a sense of our collective histories. Paul Brand recently researched and presented a fascinating documentary about John Eaddie, the first person to die of AIDS in Britain. Paul located where John is buried, identified where he lived and worked, as well as speaking to some of John’s friends. I was really moved.

Much of the country was enthralled in January and February of this year by the TV show It’s A Sin, which is set in the 1980s and covers the early years of the AIDS pandemic. Philip Normal designed It’s A Sin themed clothing, with the iconic La! t-shirts now having raised over £500,000 for Terrence Higgins Trust.

It’s A Sin coincided with HIV Testing Week, which took place in the first week of February. This helped to raise awareness around HIV and encouraged home testing. Rebecca Tallon de Havilland participated in the annual HIV testing campaign. With traditional HIV testing suspended at some Sexual Health Clinics we all re-evaluated self-testing, and a recent study has shown that this could be particularly beneficial for trans people.