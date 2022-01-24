Thierry Mugler: Tributes pour in after death of “wonderful” fashion designer

Tributes for fashion designer Thierry Mugler have been pouring in after confirmation of his death at the age of 73.

Known for his bold designs, he dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Cardi B during his extensive career.

Although his brand later became famous for perfumes like Angel, Mugler is remembered for his stunning designs that often featured fierce tailoring and broad shoulders.

The openly gay designer’s passing was confirmed in an announcement on his social media channels on 24 January.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” it said. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

His agent told AFP that Mugler died of natural causes.

“I am so devastated,” Drag Race winner Shea Couleé wrote online. “Rest in ultimate peace and power Thierry.”

An array of looks on the show were inspired by Mugler’s work, including an outfit worn by Kylie Sonique Love on All Stars 6 and one worn by Katya Zamolodchikova on All Stars 2.

Alongside a picture of them together, American singer Diana Ross said she will “miss” her friend and reminisced about the “wonderful time in our lives” shown in the image.