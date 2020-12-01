There is much cause for people living with HIV to feel hope for the future.

Like most of 2020, World AIDS Day, which takes place annually on 1 December, feels very different this year. Normally World AIDS Day is about striking the correct balance between commemoration and celebration – remembering the many people in the UK and globally who have died of AIDS, while simultaneously highlighting medical innovations and raising awareness to break down the stigma which still surrounds HIV.

Even on World AIDS Day though, the virus which will be at the forefront of most people’s minds is coronavirus rather than HIV. England and Northern Ireland are in lockdown, with restrictions also in place across Scotland and Wales. Some great virtual events have taken place in the run up to 1 December, capturing the World AIDS Day spirit, even if people are feeling online fatigue.

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on people living with HIV. I am a member of several online support groups for people living with HIV. When coronavirus first impacted the UK in March, my experience was that HIV positive people feared the health implications.

There was considerable anxiety about what would happen if they or a family member caught coronavirus and for the most part this was hypothetical, although a few people had been symptomatic prior to the widespread introduction of testing; for example, temporarily losing their sense of taste.