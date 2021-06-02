The X-Men’s Mystique made me realise “we shouldn’t have to” hide being gay

When I was growing up there was nothing I wanted more than to be whisked off to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in pursuit of a career as an X-Man. (Well, it was that or Hogwarts.) For me, the X-Men were the ultimate role models; they were powerful, they fought for good and some of them even had blue skin and scales! It’s only now that I’m older that I realise how influential these heroes were in helping me to come to terms with my sexuality.

My early teen years consisted of relentlessly rewatching the X-Men movies and when that wasn’t enough, I turned to bleaching two white stripes in the front of my hair in an effort to look like the character Rogue. More than just a source of inspiration for questionable hairstyles, the films provided me with the role models I needed as a young LGBTQ+ person.

For me, growing up gay always felt like a constant tug of war. I was torn between feeling a certain way and everyone around me telling me I should feel and act in another. The X-Men taught me how to have pride in who I truly am and how to live as my authentic self. It’s pretty much universally agreed that the X-Men films and comics can be seen as a metaphor for the queer experience.

The X-Men represent a group of people that are outcasted from society. These powerfully gifted beings are hated and feared by the rest of the world and face a stigma that many LGBTQ+ people can relate to. In the second X-Men film, the character Iceman has to ‘come out’ to his family as a ‘mutant’. His mother responds ‘have you tried not being a mutant?’ Simply replace the word ‘mutant’ with gay or LGBTQ+ and you’ll see a stark similarity to what so many LGBTQ+ young people go through when coming out.

Though I thought the X-Men’s powers were cool, I was more in awe of how these heroes responded to being treated with prejudice. They were so influential for me growing up because they showed me that it’s ok to be different to what society deems ‘normal’. So when I was ridiculed or teased for being gay, I was able to remember how there’s a strength in staying true to who you are.