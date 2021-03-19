‘The whole confederation of Pride in London needs to change’

On 17 March 2021, it was announced that Rhammel Afflick had quit his role as Director of Communications for Pride in London, citing concerns regarding institutional racism throughout the organisation. Rhammel was the most senior Black person volunteering for the non-profit organisation and had been part of Pride in London for seven years.

On the 18 March, just a day later, the entire community advisory board at Pride in London resigned, citing a ‘hostile environment’ with allegations of the bullying and gaslighting of volunteers of colour. In early 2021, Rhammel was the recipient of the British Empire Medal, in recognition of his commitment to campaigning and volunteering in the LGBTQ+ community.

Following his resignation, I caught up with Rhammel to discuss his decision to leave the organisation, his thoughts on Pride in London’s response, and his advice for Black people who experience racism in the workplace.

You made your announcement only this week – how are you feeling about it today?

The main feeling is one of relief. I’ve been able to own my narrative – but mostly I feel relief that I’ve been able to pull Pride in London up, and so directly. Writing my statement was very stressful – I felt immense pressure. Lots of Black people have reached-out to say they’d had similar experiences, to offer support and say that they too had felt paralysed to speak out in the workplace. A lot of Black people would say ‘why bother with Pride in London in the first place?’ We have to be vocal in these spaces because they are supposed to represent us too! Black people shouldn’t have to withdraw from these mainstream spaces for fear of racism and these other issues, but I completely respect those who have made that choice.

In your statement, you say it wasn’t just you that was discriminated against. That sexism, ableism, and other forms of unacceptable discrimination exist as part of the Pride in London culture.

Absolutely, and I felt I had to shed a light on that, but I can’t speak to other people’s experiences but I can acknowledge it in a way that doesn’t trivialise those experiences – these things are all connected. When the suggestion to include anti-racism messaging as part of Pride in London’s partnerships, the parade, the branding – as part of our values – the response was ‘sexuality and gender is what the brand is, and of the nine protected characteristics we only obligated to protect two of them.’ I don’t know how an organisation doesn’t see that as problematic. The characteristics are not there so we can pick a choose from them. During my time at Pride, alongside many other people of colour, I have challenged the organisation’s endemic lack of diversity and inclusion. Pride’s lack of commitment to diversity has shown itself in countless ways.

So this wasn’t ignorance, it sounds like those involved were able to articulate their bigotry?

Absolutely, we’re not just talking about people who are ignorant. I repeatedly spelt it out to them – repeatedly. I was very direct and clear. I have the paper trail to back this up. I could write a book about the conversations I’ve had on what Pride in London needed to do to really ensure Black and Brown communities felt Pride in London saw them. I had to clarify and explain this wasn’t about ‘solidarity’ with Black and Brown communities, but our community which includes Black and Brown people! For some reason, there is programming in LGBTQ+ spaces that ‘Oh those are Black issues.’ No, these are LGBTQ+ issues that pertain to people from Black and Brown communities! As queer Black people, we don’t get to forget that we’re Black when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues, and I just don’t think that was understood.

What do you think went so wrong within the culture at Pride in London?

There was no willingness to protect Black and Brown people. The unwillingness to put in place a system that supports outspoken marginalised voices – showing contempt for Black communities and not feeling that there is an obligation to respond to Black issues. There was a suggestion that I had not brought up these issues internally. I sent that person the screenshots. There has to be space to learn but you can’t claim ignorance when it’s repeatedly been spelt out to you. I’m saddened to say that I’ve lost all confidence in the leadership’s ability to successfully address the adversities faced by our multi-faceted communities.