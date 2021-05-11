The mental health crisis among young LGBTQ+ people calls for our action

Growing up bisexual and closeted, I struggled with finding my place in the world and failing to meet expectations placed on me to ‘fit in’.

As LGBTQ+ adults, many of us have survived coming out struggles, difficulties in finding chosen families and uncovering the shame society placed on us. Often it was so tough that we are simply relieved to get through it and not look back.

We may even conveniently imagine that LGBTQ+ young people growing up today have it easier – sadly that is not the case.

Just Like Us’ independent research of almost 3,000 young people across the UK has found that, in 2021, LGBTQ+ young people are twice as likely to have depression, anxiety disorder, panic attacks, feeling lonely on a daily basis and worry about their mental health on a daily basis. They also face significantly more tension at home, are far less likely to feel safe at school, are three times more likely to have an eating disorder, and are markedly less optimistic about the future than their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

That is an incredibly long list – and calls for our action. LGBTQ+ young people need to know it’s OK to be themselves.

This Mental Health Awareness Week, my plea to you is to consider what you can do for LGBTQ+ young people so that future generations don’t go through the same challenges we faced. History should not be repeating itself.