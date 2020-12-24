The inclusive services of St Anne’s Church are more important than ever

As a gay Christian, I am fortunate to be a member of St Anne’s, Soho, an inclusive church in central London. Coronavirus, as with most aspects of my life, has had a large impact on the way I worship. St Anne’s had to adapt over the course of 2020, but has successfully remained a place of peace, sanctuary and hope for the LGBTQ+ community.

Approximately a quarter of St Anne’s congregation is LGBTQ+. The leadership team is also very diverse, headed by the Revd Simon Buckley, who is himself gay and has done much to further LGBTQ+ equality within the Church of England, both at St Anne’s and at a national level.

St Anne’s hosts many LGBTQ+ groups and events. It is a meeting place for the Sybils, the trans Christian group. The annual Pride Breakfast, which takes place on the morning of London Pride and the Opening Doors London – a charity which supports older LGBTQ+ people – Christmas service are highlights. Unfortunately, many activities were cancelled or moved online this year.

However, following the lockdown in the first half of the year, the church was allowed to open again, although with strict coronavirus protocols in place. Services are available on YouTube, but we have been allowed to gather at the church, windows open – rain or shine – for ventilation purposes, seated two metres apart, the congregation wearing masks and Father Simon donning a large plastic visor so that he can safely deliver his sermons.

These services have been vital to me. This year has left everyone feeling isolated and the community provided by St Anne’s has been more important than ever. Catching up, socially distanced, with other members of the congregation, both straight and LGBTQ+ has been a lifeline – a small moment of normality in an otherwise increasingly fragmented world.