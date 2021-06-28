The importance of Pride in preventing HIV

Ret Sovann Punleu, 29, has been an openly gay man since he was 12 years old. Today, he is an outreach worker for a non-governmental organisation called Men’s Health Cambodia, which works on HIV prevention programmes for gay men and other men who have sex with men, and transgender women across the country.

Cambodia has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Asia. Across the country, 73,000 people are living with HIV – a problem that is exacerbated by high levels of discrimination and stigmatisation towards the LGBTQ+ community.

As Ret explains, stigma, discrimination and criminalisation of the LGBTQ+ community can result in high-risk behaviour that can lead to a greater risk of contracting HIV, because people are afraid to be open about their identity, hiding it from family, friends and their community. This fear can prevent them accessing services such as getting tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, – or to access HIV protection, including condoms.

Here Ret shares how he was motivated to become an LGBTQ+ activist.

Ret’s story

I have been gay since I was 12 years old. In Cambodia, LGBTQ+ people face many issues. The first one is stigmatisation by their friends and family and society as a whole. This can create problems with people not getting tested for HIV or not receiving treatment if they are HIV positive.

Also, there are not equal opportunities for members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially when it comes to employment. There’s a lack of education among employers and opportunities for members of the LGBTQ+ community to get appropriate training for the roles. It’s also very difficult for people to get acceptance from their family.

I was motivated to become an activist because I want Cambodian society to safely control the spread of HIV and I want to stop the stigmatisation of LGBTQ+ people. I want LGBTQ+ people to have equal rights.

Understanding the risks of HIV

A big issue for LGBTQ+ people is getting the right information. Because people hide their identity, it means that they don’t get access to proper services that provide them with the correct information. People who don’t have access to this information are unsure about their HIV status and this can lead to them unknowingly infecting their partner and other people. People can feel isolated and that no one is taking care of them. This can lead to social exclusion.

I work to support my LGBTQ+ community members by educating them about the risks of HIV – providing the community with counselling, referring people for HIV testing and providing them with ongoing counselling if they are found to be living with HIV. We also refer people to mental health services if they need them and provide education about drinking alcohol, as getting drunk can lead to people engaging in high-risk behaviours.

I’ve learnt a lot about HIV and sexual and reproductive health since I’ve started working at Men’s Health. This is great because I can now share my knowledge with my community. I also advocate for the LGBTQ+ community to find out about their HIV status. If people are living with HIV, I make sure that they sign up for antiretroviral therapy (ART) and follow up with them to make sure that they follow the treatment. With modern ARTs, people can live normal lives. I see this as being a successful contribution to the community with the work that I do at Men’s Health.