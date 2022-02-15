It’s difficult not to live a wasted life when you’re young and unemployed in these glorious Eighties, and who can blame anyone who becomes a villain or a zombie? Face it, the chances of ex-hidden talents are few indeed when you’re living on twopence-ha’penny a week. But sometimes, against all odds, people refuse to be crushed by their circumstances and manage to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear of a life. Like the Hackney Mob.

In some ways they’re nobody special -just a group of working class gay boys in their early twenties who’ve individually moved to London and found themselves living in hard-to-let housing in the middle of one of the capital’s poorest boroughs.

In other ways they’re special indeed, because they re-managing to circumvent the system that was set up to crush them. The first time I met a Hackney Mobber was in the back of a van that somersaulted three times on the M1 on the way up to a Lick, Stick & Promise gig in Newcastle.

It was early ’84, I was researching Men In Frocks and was fascinated to see a drag troupe comprising two real girls, Nikki and Sue, and a boy called Steven. I didn’t catch their gloriously vulgar drag panto that night, and instead found myself being dragged onto a wet verge by Steven’s friend, Martin. We all travelled back to London by foot, cab and train – laden with scenery, costumes and props – and I learned how LS&P, three drama students, had written the show themselves, choreographed it, hired the van arranged the bookings, made the set and costumes all with a little help from their unemployed friends, most of whom seem to live in Hackney.

Steven Keen has now gone on to bigger things and, as Sadie Stern, is presently a hot act in Amsterdam. But Martin still lives in Hackney, a moving force in Framework, a loosely-knit theatre co-operative which is also responsible for In one of the best new bands in town, the Vilettes. “Framework is a co-op that doesn’t just do plays – we do community projects, one-off festivals, street theatre. And now the band is integral too. I first got involved when I came to London after doing an MA in Drama and Theatre Arts in Yorkshire; Framework was a production company then, working on Suddenly Last Summer, a show part-financed by Soft Cell’s Dave Ball. When the original members drifted away, Louise- one of my flatmates – and I hung on. There was no money, so we held jumble sales locally and involved our friends in Framework, like Paul – our other flatmate-and started our own productions. We did street theatre and then began our pantos in ’83, which we take round schools.”

I saw this year’s Magic Christmas Pudding -a high camp affair with a lisping (male) Fairy Dizzywish and a loony cross- dressed heroine called Tilda, amongst a group of madly appreciative teeny-tots; by the end there wasn’t a dry seat in the house.

“Apart from Louise, the cast was all gay men,” explains Martin. “We don’t make a big issue out of being gay, we just are gay, and we did it how we wanted to -as mad as possible. The pantos are great fun and we try to avoid altogether that boys-and-girls, mums-and-dads, love-story, sexist crap. And of course the kids love it.

Somehow the group does it all on the dole, though they’ve squeezed money from the Greater London Enterprise Board to buy a van and tax it: “We were the first theatre company ever to get money from GLEB. Otherwise we keep going by using our contacts. We’re a member of a really helpful Cooperative Development Agency (CA), and we’re affiliated to anything in Hackney that can get you things free…Media Resources, Scrap Project…we’ve learned how to get our publicity done on a shoestring, to get expensive photographic material cheapIy.”

Martin, 24, is The Fixer of the group, an ace organiser. Solid, warm and dependable, he’s, on his own admission, inclined to be occasionally autocratic. (“When I’m directing a show I always say ‘no’ to anyone else’s suggestions, then go away and think about it.”) Welsh flatmate Paul, also 24, has a far dizzier exterior, though he’s not that dizzy because he’s the driver of the van which the whole group depends on. Paul came to London in ’79 from tiny Port Talbot to study dance and drama at Mountview Theatre School, which is where he met Steven – who introduced him to Martin. “I sussed I was gay early; my mum was always wanting to know where I was going and what I was doing, so l was desperate to get away. After Mountview I was in a dance duo, Scene Two: we were doing gigs at Heaven and the Embassy; but I was more interested in Framework.

did street theatre, panto and the sound and lighting for a production of Dario Fo’s A Woman Alone, which Martin directed. The next project we’re doing is our most adventurous so far, the first British production of Copi’s The Homosexual (or The Unloading Amy for the Panto Art of expressing Yourself. It’s a five-hander and we’re doing it with an all-male cast this month (May); we started planning it as far back as last April, but financing it was something we had to work on. It’ll be the culmination of a lot of energy and effort.”

The play will be more small-scale than the company would like and the most they expect financially is to break even. It’s an expensive and ambitious project – naturalistic set, period costume, heavy copyright fees (Martin: ” You have to bargain with the copyright people; it’s a Dance of the Scorpions, but I’m getting good at it.) But there again, nobody’s doing it for the money. “I’m not ambitious as such,” says Paul. “I enjoy what l’m doing and I’d like to see Framework do the things it wants to do, and ultimately I’d love to see us making a living out of it. But at present I’m very happy just being surrounded by a special group of people. We all work well together and we have a lot of talent and creativity to tap. There’s Simply no way it’s going to fail.”