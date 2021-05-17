The government’s consultation on conversion therapy is yet another delay

Today is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. In April I interviewed the leading gay Christian Evangelical and LGBTQ+ activist Jayne Ozanne, who also heads the Ozanne Foundation. Jayne shared her own experiences of so-called “conversion therapy” with us and explained why a legislative ban is so important.

On Tuesday, in the Queen’s Speech, the government announced that they are planning to ban so-called “conversion therapy”, but not without engaging in another consultation first. Most campaigners consider this consultation totally unnecessary and the announcement raised a number of alarm bells.

I began by asking Jayne if she could give me an overview of the vast amount of evidence already compiled supporting a ban on so-called “conversion therapy”?

The UN Rapporteur on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity – Victor Madrigal-Borloz – has pulled together a major report, backed by The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, on “conversion therapy” – he works with many others in the UN who are across the subject and when he addressed the Human Rights Council, he called this torture. There have been various other international reports stemming from the UN. The government itself has done its own research, published in 2018, that showed the prevalence amongst the LGBTQ+ community. The Ozanne Foundation did what is a world first and did some research amongst survivors of “conversion therapy” which showed the harm and the impact as well as the motivation as to why people had chosen to go through this. As far as the consultation goes, we have spent three years consulting with lots of stakeholders already. I have no idea who else they now want to reach out to – it is pure delay.

The government is suggesting only banning “coercive” practices. Can you explain the tension between coercion and consent in faith settings?

Well coercion means to be forced through a certain practice. However, the truth is that whilst people like myself might have willingly chosen or consented to go through “conversion therapy”, the cost of not consenting is extremely high. To not consent would have been to not follow the advice and leadership of our religious leaders and to risk being alienated by our friends, our family and our whole support network. You’re asking an individual to be prepared to walk away from all of that if they won’t go through with “conversion therapy”. But actually, the more important point is that you cannot consent to an illegal practice – you cannot consent to abuse – and the government is obliged under law to protect people from going through this type of abuse, even if that means protecting them from themselves – so the question of consent is actually irrelevant.