The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary

The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stanford, Vermont after an alleged incident in May.

Residents filed a complaint on 1 May after several bottles of alcohol allegedly went missing whilst homeowners were away.

The surveillance footage was examined and Miller was issued an arrest warrant.

However, authorities could not locate them for several months.

Miller was finally found on 7 August.

They were then issued an order to appear in court at the end of September.

There have been a number of allegations against the 29-year-old since September 2020.

Allegations included disorderly conduct and assault.

Footage emerged on Twitter which reportedly showed Miller choking and then pushing a fan onto the floor.

They were then arrested in March 2022 and handed a temporary restraining order.

Miller was also accused of manipulating a teenager using “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs” according to a protective order filed against the actor.

Warner Bros was criticised for its lack of action against them.

After multiple appearances as The Flash, they’re set to star in an upcoming standalone film next year.

Backlash intensified after the studio announced the cancellation of the nearly-completed Batgirl.

The axed film starred the DC universe’s first trans character.

The Flash film has not been cancelled in light of the allegations against Miller.