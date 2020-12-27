The European Union has approved a new and innovative HIV treatment

A huge achievement in the fight against HIV/AIDS

The European Union has approved a new HIV treatment that combines the use of Vocabria (cabotegravir injection and tablets) and Janssen Pharmaceutical’s Rekambys (rilpivirine injection and Eudurant (rilpivirine tablets).

Both ViiV Healthcare and The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson made the announcement on 21 December.

This monumental step will allow people living with HIV in the EU a more efficient treatment. With these new drugs, the need to take oral tablets daily will be nixed and the days of treatment will only amount to 12 or 6 days.

The new treatment was found effective through a study taken by ViiV Healthcare and Positive Perspectives Wave 2.

Dr Antonio Antela from the University Hospital in Santiago de Compostela, Spain opened up about the treatment and clinical trials stating: “Daily antiretrovirals have transformed the lives of people living with HIV. However, taking daily medication can pose challenges for some people; it may act as a constant reminder of HIV or be a cause of fear that their HIV status will be disclosed.”

He continued: “The long-acting regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine was as effective as treatment with current daily antiviral therapy in the clinical trials in maintaining viral suppression […] and could change the treatment experience for some people living with HIV that may have challenges with the daily HIV therapies.”