Texas judge issues temporary order blocking the governor’s anti-trans directives

In a small step for LGBTQ+ rights in Texas, investigations into gender-affirming care for trans youth have been temporarily banned.

Over the last few weeks, Governor Greg Abbott has attacked the trans youth community with his harmful statements and directives.

On the evening of 11 March, District Judge Amy Clark Meachum implemented the statewide injunction.

“The court finds sufficient cause to enter a temporary injunction,” she said.

The judge also informed the court that Abbott’s transphobic directives were “beyond the scope of his authority and unconstitutional.”

In response to the ruling, Sam Ames, Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, praised the judge but also said, “the fight is not over.”

“The Trevor Project is relieved that the District Court of Travis County did the right thing and recognized the unlawfulness of the governor’s politically-motivated directive,” they said.

“While we hope Texas families can rest easier tonight, this fight is not over.

“We will keep fighting with a broad coalition of partners in Texas until the day these investigations are terminated for good, and every young person, no matter their gender identity, knows they are safe, supported, and loved just the way they are.”

Paul Castillo, who serves as senior counsel at Lambda Legal, echoed similar sentiments to Ames.

“We feel relieved and vindicated that the judge understood the magnitude and breadth of the harm that would have resulted if Texas’ child welfare agency –at the direction of the governor – were allowed to continue enforcing this lawless directive,” he said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, however, has shown no signs of backing down from his previous transphobic rhetoric.

Shortly after the injunction was announced, the 59-year old told his Twitter followers that he would be appealing the judge’s decision.

Meachum’s rulling comes a few weeks after Abbott instructed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate the parents of trans youth.

Although the directives had no lawful backing, the department started to conduct probes into families.

On 1 March, the family of a trans teen and psychologist Megan Mooney filed a lawsuit against Texas and DFPS after they found out they would be investigated.

In the documents, the parents (who are identified as Jane Doe and John Doe, respectively) said that an investigator requested the medical records of their trans daughter – who is referred to as Mary Doe.

“We are terrified for Mary’s health and well-being and for our family,” they said in a declaration.

On 2 March, District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary order blocking the investigation of Mary Doe’s parents.

But rather than allow the temporary order to process, Paxton and Abbott attempted to appeal the decision.

At the time, activists were worried about the appeal potentially postponing the 11 March hearing, which was meant to discuss the aforementioned statewide ban.

Luckily, Texas’ Third Court of Appeals dismissed the conservative figures’ request due to jurisdiction, as reported by CNN.