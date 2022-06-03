Terrence Higgins Trust co-founders awarded OBEs to mark 40 years of service

The Terrence Higgins Trust co-founders Rupert Whitaker and Martyn Butler have been awarded OBEs ahead of its 40th anniversary.

Since the early 80s, the life-saving charity has been a leader in services dedicated to HIV and sexual health.

Created in the name of Whitaker’s fallen partner, who was one of the first patients to die from an AIDS-related illness, the organisation has introduced a bevvy of educational resources, free HIV testing events and essential campaigns for people across the UK.

Due to their tireless work and integral role in the UK’s HIV/AIDS response, the Queen’s birthday honours recognised the two impactful figures on 1 June.

In a statement, Whitaker and Butler expressed their excitement regarding the massive achievement.

“I’m deeply honoured for my work to be recognised in this way. We’ve come a very long way since Terry’s death 40 years ago and the darkest days of the HIV pandemic, and I’m glad to have played a part through co-founding Terrence Higgins Trust and my community-work internationally, as well as my public health and medical work professionally,” he said.

“This award recognises work that many, many of us have done over the years and I hope it encourages us all to continue to fight for respect and inclusive change, crucial work that, more usually, remains unnoticed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrence Higgins Trust (@thtorguk)

Butler added: “I would like to dedicate this honour to all of the millions lost to HIV, including my dear friend Terry who we lost forty years ago. After Terry died, we knew we wanted to do something to help others and stop more people from dying like he had. I’m deeply proud of the legacy we have given him and for Terrence Higgins Trust’s role in this country’s HIV response.”

Chief Executive at Terrence Higgins Trust Ian Green echoed similar sentiments while also describing the honour as “absolutely fitting.”

“Forty years ago Rupert Whitaker and Martyn Butler altered the course of the HIV epidemic by founding Terrence Higgins Trust and, in doing so, saved countless lives,” he said.

“It is absolutely fitting to see our charity’s founders honoured in this way as we approach the 40th anniversary of Terry’s death and the founding of Terrence Higgins Trust in his memory.”

“We thank Rupert and Martyn for turning a personal tragedy into a pioneering response that continues to change lives four decades on.”

Alongside their landmark OBEs, the two were also given a lifetime achievement award at London’s Rainbow Honours Awards on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

Congratulations are in order for Rupert Whitaker and Martyn Butler.