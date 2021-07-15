Tennessee judge blocks law requiring businesses to post signs about trans bathrooms

A federal judge has blocked legislation allowing businesses to post signs disclosing whether they accept trans or non-binary customers to use bathrooms in line with their gender identity.

US District Judge Aleta Trauger of the Middle District of Tennessee filed an injunction to temporarily halt the state from enforcing the anti-trans law.

The law, which would allow businesses to display signs stating whether they allow non-binary and trans individuals to use bathrooms that corresponds their identity, went into effect earlier this July.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit last month to challenge the law on behalf of business owners in Nashville and Chattanooga who allow customers to use their preferred restroom.

House Bill 1182 stated: “A public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public and that, as a matter of formal or informal policy, allows a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility shall post notice of the policy at the entrance of each public restroom and at each entrance of the building accessible by the general public.”

Republican Rep. Tim Rudd, who backed the bill, would have required businesses to state: “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.”